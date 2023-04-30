ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Omnicell by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 607.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $125.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

