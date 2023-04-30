ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $120.95 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

