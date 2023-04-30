ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $290.56 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.