ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PECO opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

