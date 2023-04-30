ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SIG opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

