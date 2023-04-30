Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.16.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

