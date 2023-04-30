RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,115,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 254,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 456,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

