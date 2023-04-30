Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

