Ryan Marshall Sells 98,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

