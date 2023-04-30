Sabal Trust CO Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

