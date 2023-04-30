Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $17,419,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after buying an additional 422,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

