Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

