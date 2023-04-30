ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

