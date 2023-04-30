SG Americas Securities LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

