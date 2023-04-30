SG Americas Securities LLC Has $869,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix Trading Up 2.7 %

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.22. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

