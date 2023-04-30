SG Americas Securities LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14,221.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,514 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

