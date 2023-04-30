SG Americas Securities LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.