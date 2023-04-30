SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

