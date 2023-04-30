SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $897,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,617.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,750,665 shares of company stock worth $762,115,964. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.7 %

DV has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

