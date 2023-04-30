SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

