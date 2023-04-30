SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

