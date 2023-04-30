Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 895,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 824,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,918.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,725,223 shares of company stock valued at $599,048,102 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

