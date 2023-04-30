Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,725,223 shares of company stock valued at $599,048,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

