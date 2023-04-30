Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Drops By 33.3%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Stock Performance

BYPLF stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.