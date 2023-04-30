Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

