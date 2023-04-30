Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,762.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 496,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.