Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,519.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

