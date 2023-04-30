Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

