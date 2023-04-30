Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,395,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 3,850,038 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

