Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.