Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap Stock Down 17.0 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

