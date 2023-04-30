Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spire were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 155.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Spire Trading Down 1.5 %

Spire stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.