STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,372,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $70.47 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

