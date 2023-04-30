State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,863 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

