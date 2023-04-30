State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,394 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

