State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 328,535 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,423,199 shares of company stock worth $12,699,486. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.16. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

