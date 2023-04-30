State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

