State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

