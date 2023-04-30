State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,607,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 141,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $34.98 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.