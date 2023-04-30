State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Camtek were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 257.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 2,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 245.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 281,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 3.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,531,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.