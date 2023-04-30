State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,626 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.55 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.