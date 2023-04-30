State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 116,199 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

