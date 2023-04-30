State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.96 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

