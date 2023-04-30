State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,482 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

