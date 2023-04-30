State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,204,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLAY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

