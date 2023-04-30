State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.0 %

NFBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

