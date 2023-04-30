State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 274,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $75,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

