State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 202,191 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 1,115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,191 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.50 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $981.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.