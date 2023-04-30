State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 56,751 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,751 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Affirm by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.