State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

